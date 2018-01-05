Winter cycling tips for commuters braving cold and ice

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Commuting through the winter can be challenging, but with some planning, riders say it is doable.

Planning your route, checking the weather, knowing what to wear and cooperation from your company all play a hand in a successful ride.

Experts say If you chose to commute on a bicycle during the winter, do not wear a heavy coat, instead dress in layers. Start with a wicking layer against your skin like polypropylene or wool, that keeps moister away, then something warm that wicks moisture to your outer layers. Over that a wind barrier like the neon yellow jackets sold at most bike stores, one that also is reflective and easily seen.

David Hohmann rides his bike from Bexley to work in downtown every day. He said he is one of ten bicycle riders at his company.

“I think it becomes a skill to look at the weather forecast in the morning and judge what to wear,” Hohmann said.

He said experience has shown him how to dress appropriately and get to work and home in good shape.

“There are a lot of layers going on here. I think for every 10 degrees colder it gets I add a layer,” he said.

Hohmann said he did not just jump into riding to work on a frigid day like this week.

“I started out as a fair-weather bike commuter, and then I gradually extended it to more difficult days,” he said. He is committed to lowering his carbon footprint and first did that through riding the COTA bus.

But said his feet got colder waiting at the bus stop than riding on his bike. But beyond warmth safety is also a concern.

“I ride on the side streets a little more, so it is pretty safe. My main hazard is drivers who aren’t looking,” Hohmann said.

Biking to work can be less stressful if your company provides a safe place to store you bicycle. An area to hang you bike clothes so they are dry for your ride home and a place to cleanup.

If would like more information about bike groups and cycling in all weather conditions here are a couple web sites.

https://ohio.bike/ohios-bicycle-clubs-listed/

https://www.yaybikes.com/