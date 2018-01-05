Winter Hacks: The Everyday Items and Tips to Help Get You Through the Snowy Season

You may not realize it, but some everyday items around your home that can help you get through the “bomb cyclone.”

Before shoveling, use cooking spray on your shovel to keep the snow from sticking to it.

Got an icy spot? You can make your own ice melt that works just like rock salt.

Pour a teaspoon of dish soap and a tablespoon of rubbing alcohol in a large bucket with hot water and pour it over the icy surface to melt the frozen layer.

You can even make your own hand warmers by putting rice inside a cotton sock, heating it up in the microwave for a minute and then putting it in your boots, jacket or behind your neck.

There’s also a creative way to make sure your windshield is clean.

If you know a snowstorm is coming, put a tarp over your windshield the night before to protect the glass.

Once the precipitation stops and it’s time to clean up the snow, the right shovel makes all the difference. Experts say to get a shovel that has good grip with a curved handle that can ease strain on your back.

