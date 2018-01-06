‘Bomb cyclone’ term nothing new in weather world

By Published:
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 04: A person walks through the streets of Boston as snow falls from a massive winter storm on January 4, 2018 in Boston, United States. Schools and businesses throughout the Boston area are closed as the city is expecting over a foot of snow and blizzard like conditions throughout the day. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The huge East Coast snow and windstorm that delivered an icy mix of snow and rain to the Deep South on Wednesday, before turning up the Atlantic coast Thursday with hurricane-force wind gusts was termed a “bomb cyclone” – which had not been part of the popular lexicon until now.

Like polar vortex, which became all the rage four years ago today, when exceptionally cold polar air invaded the northeastern portion of the county on January 6-7, 2014, the expression bomb cyclone is actually a shorthand version of “bombogenesis” merged with the generic term for low pressure – “cyclone.”

The term was used in a meteorological paper in 1980, and had been used in prior decades among a handful of scientists to describe an extraordinary drop in atmospheric pressure in 24 hours (24 millibars or more), which requires are very dynamic or explosive setup – polar air collided with a subtropical stream, usually over the warm water of the Gulf Stream off the mid-Atlantic coast.

The end result resembles a winter-like hurricane, with polar air instead of a ring of thunderstorms found in the eyewall of a tropical system. The pressure drop on the order of a Category 3 hurricane is capable of bringing winds in excess of 70 mph, battering waves and a dangerous storm surge with major flooding, which happened in southeastern New  England Thursday afternoon, January 4.

The closest experience we’ve had to this kind of event was the Blizzard of January 1978, when the pressure plummeted to 28.47 inches Columbus, and wind gusts peaked at 69 mph as the temperature plunged to near zero.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s