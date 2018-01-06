Community leader says Columbus police can’t fix violence in the city alone

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — City, faith, and community leaders are trying to get their arms around the violent road Columbus is going down.

Six days into 2018 there has already been six homicides.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther sent out a letter to more than 200 clergy and faith leaders asking them to pray for a safe 2018.

Jodi Howell with Peace in the Streets campaign here in Columbus said everyone need to step up.

“They can’t do it by themselves,” said Howell. ”I think it takes a village. I think it takes a little of all of us to turn this around.”

She’s held rallies and marches against violence but believes now is the time to do something different.

“I give them ways to help them help themselves.”

Howell wants everyone to be more vigilant about things going on around them and she added it you see something say something.

She said the “no snitch policy” is a street rule and does not apply to people who don’t want the street coming to their homes.

“They say that the no snitch that’s not for people in the community,” said Howell. “Like the no snitch is for the people in the streets”

Howell believes this has to start now before things get worse.

“If we all do our part we will see change.”

If you want to remain anonymous whole reporting crime you can call crime stoppers at (614)461-8477