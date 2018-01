DELAWARE CO., OH (WCMH) — A dog is going to be okay after it fell through ice in Delaware County Friday evening, according to the BSTG Fire District.

It happened around 8:11pm in the area of 763 State Route 62 North, according to Delaware County Communications.

Crews were able to save the dog and a veterinarian told the department the dog will be fine.

The Fire District says the incident shows “no matter how cold it has been the ice can still be very dangerous.”