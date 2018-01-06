Elderly Couple Die Within Hours of Each Other After Wife Goes Searching For Husband in Cold

A elderly Canadian woman died earlier this week in the extreme cold after she went searching for her husband who had died of a heart attack while outside earlier that day unbeknownst to her.

Police were called to the couple’s Ontario home at 9 a.m. Wednesday for a wellness check and found the bodies of 83-year-old Ada Trieber and her husband, Grant Trieber, 90, on the property, according to reports.

Grant Trieber was found inside their open barn. He’d apparently died of a massive heart attack, police said.

Authorities say Ada Trieber had gone outside in the freezing cold to search for her husband when she succumbed to the extremely cold temperatures.

Temperatures dropped to 14 degrees on Tuesday night before the couple was found.

Police said it was not clear when exactly the couple died, but an obituary says they died within hours of each other.

“His loving and supportive wife died trying to save the love of her life,” an obituary notice stated.

Family members also remembered the pair lovingly.

“We so loved listening to Uncle Grant’s wonderful tales of days gone by, his boisterous laugh and to Aunt Ada saying ‘Oh, Grant!”‘ relatives Rob and Karen Jolly said in a condolence notice. “They very obviously adored each other.”

