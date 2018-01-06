Hoda Kotb: I’m ‘not making Matt Lauer money’ at TODAY

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Hoda Kotb is moving up to the “Today” anchor desk, but her salary will be nowhere near that of Matt Lauer, who was terminated from NBC’s morning show in November.

She and co-anchor Savannah Guthrie  told PEOPLE magazine they were not expecting big pay bumps.

Kotb and Guthrie will both be paid the same amount, NBC sources told Page Six: $7 million a year. Lauer made $25 million a year when he was fired in November for inappropriate sexual behavior.

“…I really have done jobs I liked for the job I liked because I never wanted to be happy every other Friday on pay day. Like, I didn’t want that to be the happy day. I wanted to feel good throughout. So no, I’m not making Matt Lauer money. Not even close,” she told PEOPLE. 

Kotb will continue hosting “Today’s” fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford. It will be the first all-female team headlining “Today” in the show’s 65-year history.

