I-71 north closed between I-670 and 11th Ave. due to multi-vehicle crash

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Interstate 71 north is closed between Interstate 670 and 11th Avenue after a multiple-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

It happened around 10:06am on I-71 north between Fifth Avenue and 11th Avenue. According to dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police, a truck and at least two other vehicles are involved.

Police have not said if any injuries have been reported.  

I-71 north is shut down between I-670 and 11th Avenue. Drivers should use an alternate route.

