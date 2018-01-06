Man, 2-year-old girl die in Wyandot County house fire

WYANDOT CO., OH (WCMH) — The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office says a man and his daughter have died after a fire in Tymochtee Township.

The sheriff’s office got a call Saturday around 12:45am Saturday about a fire in the 1900 block of Ohio 53. A woman said she was able to get her 1-year-old daughter out of the residence but needed help getting out herself.

Wyandot County Sheriff Sgt. Brandon Kromer found the 1-year-old outside and helped the woman escape the house through the window. The woman said her husband and their 2-year-old daughter were still inside, but Kromer was unable to get inside and reach them, the sheriff’s office said.

McCutchenville Fire Department and Sycamore Fire and Rescue, along with Wyandot County EMS, then arrived and attempted to get inside the home. Firefighters located 2-year-old Avery Stock, who was transported to Wyandot Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Fire units found 37-year-old Shawn Stock dead inside the residence.

An initial investigation indicates the fire was caused by a wood burning stove inside the home.