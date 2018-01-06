Man Allegedly Calls Police to Report Himself Drunk Driving

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A Florida man who was allegedly drunk driving called the police on himself on New Year’s Eve.

Michael Lester reportedly called police saying that he was “driving on the wrong side of the road,” according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m too drunk. I don’t know where I’m at,” Police said Lester told officers during the phone call.

Police said Lester told them he was “trying to get pulled over, actually” while on the phone with a dispatcher.

Police asked the allegedly intoxicated man to park his car and said he did so in the middle of the road.

Deputies said Lester admitted drinking beers and swallowing methamphetamine, according to reports.

Lester’s criminal history includes DUI, aggravated battery, drug possession and hit-and-run, according to the Polk’s County Sheriff’s Office.

“Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious crime. Innocent people are too often injured or killed from impaired drivers. DUI is not a laughing matter,” sheriff’s officials wrote on Facebook. ”However … in this particular incident, nobody was hurt, so we couldn’t help but LOTO (that means we Laughed Our Tasers Off).”

RELATED STORIES


Abominable Snowman ‘Arrested’ on Alleged DUI… by Santa Claus


Man Dressed as Tin Man From ‘Wizard of Oz’ Charged With Drunk Driving


Driver Covered Head-to-Toe in Gold Paint Busted After Suspected Drunk Driving: Cops

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s