Man arrested, charged with murder in stabbing deaths of woman, 4-year-old daughter

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say a man accused of stabbing a woman and her young daughter to death has been arrested.

According to police, Kristofer D. Garrett, 24, was arrested Saturday morning and charged with two counts of murder for the stabbing deaths of Nicole Antionette Duckson, 34, and her daughter Christina Duckson, 4.

Duckson and her daughter were found dead outside their home on Fleet Road in southeast Columbus just after 9am Friday morning. Columbus Police Sgt. Dave Sicilian said a friend of Duckson’s went to check on her when she didn’t pick her up from work Friday morning. That’s when she found the bodies outside their home.

“She came out to check on her,” Sgt. Sicilian said. “She obviously found the bodies, called the police. It’s very clear to us that they were murdered.”

Police believe the victims knew Garrett.

“I can tell you typically these types of crimes are kind of up close and personal,” Sgt. Sicilian said.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s