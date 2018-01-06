Man dies after hit and run on South Hamilton Road

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has died after a hit and run crash on the far east side late Friday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the area of South Hamilton Road and East Livingston Avenue around 10:45pm Friday on the report of a pedestrian struck. When officers arrived they found a 23-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle.

Police say the victim was walking on the edge of South Hamilton Road when he was struck by the vehicle. The impact caused the victim to slide on the ice and snow on the edge of the road into the southbound lane.

The victim was transported in critical condition to Grant Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they are looking for a black, four-door pickup truck that fled the scene.

No further information was immediately available.