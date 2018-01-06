Man in critical condition after hit and run in north Columbus

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in north Columbus early Saturday morning.

According to dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Gerbert Road and East Hudson Street in the Linden area around 1:18am Saturday on the report of a pedestrian struck. When they arrived, they found a man who had been hit by a car. Officers say the driver involved left the scene.

The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police tell NBC4 they are looking for a silver-colored Chevrolet Camaro or Pontiac Trans Am.

The crash came just hours after another pedestrian was left in critical condition after a hit and run on South Hamilton Road at East Livingston Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.

