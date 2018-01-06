MUGSHOTS: US Marshals announce this week’s top-wanted fugitives in central Ohio

By Published:

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals Service has announced a new list of top-wanted fugitives in central Ohio.

These four criminals are wanted on charges including felonious assault, aggravated robbery and parole violations. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any individual on the list is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-456-5540.

All tips are anonymous and a reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest.

Ivan Hubert

Ivan Hubert is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for violating the terms of his probation for aggravated robbery. Hubert, 56, is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Dax Lanzetta

Dax Lanzetta is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for violating the terms of his probation for abduction. Lanzetta, 35, is a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Richard Taylor-Hollingsworth

Richard Taylor-Hollingsworth is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery. Taylor-Hollingsworth, 21, is a black male with brown hair and black eyes. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 230 pounds.

Devon Valentine

Devon Valentine is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for felonious assault. Valentine, 24, is a white male with blue eyes and brown hair. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s