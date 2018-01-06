MUGSHOTS: US Marshals announce this week’s top-wanted fugitives in central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals Service has announced a new list of top-wanted fugitives in central Ohio.

These four criminals are wanted on charges including felonious assault, aggravated robbery and parole violations. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any individual on the list is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-456-5540.

All tips are anonymous and a reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest.

Ivan Hubert

Ivan Hubert is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for violating the terms of his probation for aggravated robbery. Hubert, 56, is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Dax Lanzetta

Dax Lanzetta is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for violating the terms of his probation for abduction. Lanzetta, 35, is a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Richard Taylor-Hollingsworth

Richard Taylor-Hollingsworth is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery. Taylor-Hollingsworth, 21, is a black male with brown hair and black eyes. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 230 pounds.

Devon Valentine

Devon Valentine is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for felonious assault. Valentine, 24, is a white male with blue eyes and brown hair. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.