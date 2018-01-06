Police investigating after body found in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after a body was found inside a car in the Linden area Saturday morning.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East 22nd Avenue in north Columbus after a man’s body was found inside a car. Dispatchers say the victim sustained a gunshot wound but it is not known whether the shot was fatal.

Police are on scene and continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

Columbus Police on scene. One man found dead with gunshot wound @nbc4i homicide detectives investigating on E. 22nd Avenue pic.twitter.com/52t1oS2qv7 — Elyse Chengery (@ElyseChengery) January 6, 2018

