HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — The Hilliard Police Department is looking for a woman last seen on Friday.

35-year-old Shawna Steffy was last seen near Cleveland Avenue and 5th around 1:30am, according to police.

She is 5’6″ and 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Steffy was last seen wearing dark pants, a black sweater, black shoes and silver jewelry.

Hilliard police say she is “possibly endangered.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.