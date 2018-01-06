Pres. Trump says he’s ‘like, really smart,’ ‘a very stable genius’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wants people to know he’s “like, really smart” and “a very stable genius.”

He’s taking to Twitter to defend his mental fitness and boast about his intelligence.

It’s his latest pushback against a book that portrays him as a leader who doesn’t understand the weight of the presidency. In the book, former aide Steve Bannon questions Trump’s competence.

Trump’s having none of it.

He says critics are “taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence.”

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Trump says “my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.”

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

He says going from successful businessman to reality TV star to president on his first try “would qualify as not smart, but genius …. and a very stable genius at that!”

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018