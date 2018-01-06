Pres. Trump says he’s ‘like, really smart,’ ‘a very stable genius’

By Published: Updated:
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he leaves the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, enroute to Camp David, Md., to participate in congressional Republican leadership retreat. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wants people to know he’s “like, really smart” and “a very stable genius.”

He’s taking to Twitter to defend his mental fitness and boast about his intelligence.

It’s his latest pushback against a book that portrays him as a leader who doesn’t understand the weight of the presidency. In the book, former aide Steve Bannon questions Trump’s competence.

Trump’s having none of it.

He says critics are “taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence.”

Trump says “my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.”

He says going from successful businessman to reality TV star to president on his first try “would qualify as not smart, but genius …. and a very stable genius at that!”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s