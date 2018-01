PIKE CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl.

Kiandra Woollet has red hair and blue eyes. She is 5’6″ tall. She was last seen wearing pink/purple leggings and black or maroon tennis shoes.

She has a medical condition that requires medication four times a day.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1186.