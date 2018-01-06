Seven city snowplows damaged in Grove City service garage fire

By Published: Updated:
WCMH photo/Elyse Chengery

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — Four fire departments converged on a Grove City service garage Saturday morning for a two-alarm fire.

Multiple snow plows and service equipment pieces were lost in the fire, Jackson Twp fire Chief Randy Little told NBC4. There were no injuries.

Jackson, Franklin, and Prairie Township Fire Departments, as well as the Columbus Division of Fire, responded to the garage.

