Thousands of Browns fans protest 0-16 season at cold parade

CLEVELAND (AP) — Thousands of disgruntled Cleveland Browns fans, some of them chanting for owner Jimmy Haslam to sell the team, paraded to protest a 0-16 season.

Despite wind chills below zero, the so-called Perfect Season Parade went off without incident Saturday as Cleveland fans displayed outrage, creativity and a healthy sense of humor following a season they’d like to forget.

Parade organizer Chris McNeil said more than 80 vehicles, including buses, pickup trucks and a garbage truck, made one lap around FirstEnergy Stadium, which in recent years has been dubbed the “Factory of Sadness.”

Most of the fans’ anger was directed at owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, who elected to keep coach Hue Jackson after the Browns joined the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams to lose 16 games in a season.

Some fans came in costumes, including one dressed as Big Bird wearing a Johnny Manziel jersey.

