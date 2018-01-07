10-month-old foster dog Indy looking for active family

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max stopped by a RESCUEDOhio foster home to meet Indy, a wiggly, energetic 10-month-old mixed breed.

Indy is very active and loves to play all day. He would do well with an active family and a home that has a fenced-in backyard. Despite his puppy energy, Indy also loves to snuggle. His foster mom says he gives really good hugs and kisses and is the best at greeting humans when they come home after a long day.

To learn more about Indy or find out how you can adopt him, visit www.rescuedohio.org or find them on Facebook. For more information about Max’s Mission, check out Hattie’s Facebook page and follow along with Max’s adventures on Instagram.