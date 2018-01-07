7 years later, police still searching for suspects who killed former UK basketball star

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s been nearly seven years since a former star basketball player was murdered and another man was shot in broad daylight in east Columbus, and police are still searching for answers.

On June 25, 2011, Desmond Allison, a former University of Kentucky basketball player, was shot to death in front of a residence on the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue. Malcolm Goff, a friend of Allison’s, was also shot, but survived.

During the course of their investigation, detectives learned that Allison had been involved in a verbal dispute with a woman prior to the shooting. During the argument, three men pulled up in a mini-van and approached Allison.

One of the men confronted Allison and the two began to fight. Witnesses told police that Allison had gained the upper hand in the fight when one of the three men from the mini-van pulled a handgun out of his waistband and began shooting at Allison and Goff. Allison tried to escape, but was fatally struck by a bullet.

Then, the three men jumped back in the minivan and fled the scene.

Police say one of the suspects, identified as Richard Lee Willis has been arrested and charged in the case. Willis pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Police are still looking for the other two suspects, both described as black men. The suspect who allegedly fired the gun is between 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. A more detailed description for the second unidentified suspect is not available.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the remaining two suspects in the case. Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477). You can also submit a tip online at http://www.stopcrime.org or through the free P3 Tips mobile app, available for iOS and Android devices. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.