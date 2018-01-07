Actor Jerry Van Dyke Dead at the Age of 86

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of fellow comedian and actor Dick Van Dyke, died Friday in Arkansas at the age of 86.

He reportedly died of heart failure. His wife, Shirley Ann Jones, told CNN that Dyke ever full recovered from a “horrible car accident” he had in 2015.

He passed away at a ranch in Hot Spring County, Ark., that he and his wife have owned for 35 years, USA Today reported.

Van Dyke was most notably known for his role in the 80’s show “Coach,” but he also made appearances on his brother’s hit sitcom “The Dick Van Dyke Show.

He also appeared regularly on The Judy Garland Show.

In 2015, Jerry and Dick reunited on screen on ABC’s sitcom “The Middle,” playing a pair of fighting brothers. The Van Dyke brothers were reportedly very close throughout their careers.

Dyke is survived by his brother, his wife, his two children and two grandchildren.

