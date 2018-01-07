Columbus woman, 81, shot and killed in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD CO., OH (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an 81-year-old Columbus woman.

According to Sheriff Dave Phalen, deputies were dispatched to 4430 Carpenter Hill Road in Berne Township around 4:19pm Saturday on the report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Loretta F. Yoli, 81, of Columbus, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Yoli was transported to Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, where she was pronounced dead at 5:31pm.

The sheriff’s office and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office say the death is suspicious in nature. No further information was immediately available.

