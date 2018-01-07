Connecticut man builds massive igloo after winter storm

OLD LYME, CT (WCMH) — What do you do when a winter storm dumps massive amounts of snow in your yard? Why, you build an igloo, of course!

Chris Lequire has built an igloo on his property in Old Lyme, Connecticut for the last five years.

“[It’s] just something to do during the winter time,” he told WTIC. “We’re kind of cooped up inside, and I’m a big kid myself and I take advantage of the snow.”

After winter storm Grayson dumped more than 10 inches on his neighborhood, Lequire and his kids grabbed their snow gear and went to work. His latest creation came in at more than 10 feet tall and 12 feet wide.

“Over the years, I’ve learned you’ve got to build it taller because over the course of the next couple weeks it will start to settle and get lower and lower,” Lequire said.

The igloo even features creature comforts like lights, benches and a fireplace.

“It might be smoky and stuff, but it’s really cool just hanging out, and it’s pretty warm, actually,” said Lequire’s son.

Lequire is hoping for more snow soon so he can continue adding on.

“I want to see it get bigger,” Lequire said. “Maybe you’ll be a castle at the end of the season. We’ll see.”

