Golden Globes 2018: The Complete Winners List

Television and film is uniting as stars gather at the Beverly Hilton in California for the 75th annual Golden Globes hosted by Seth Meyers.

The Sunday night award show is the first of the season, and the film “The Shape of Water,” and HBO’s television series “Big Little Lies” lead the nominees.

The red carpet may be full of black tonight as many celebrities have promised to don the color in solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Here are the winners and nominees for the film categories:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Molly’s Game

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best Foreign Film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

Ferdinand – “Home”

Mudbound – “Mighty River”

Coco – “Remember Me”

The Star – “The Star”

The Greatest Showman – “This Is Me”

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Coco

Loving Vincent

Here are the winners and nominees in television categories:

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, Glow

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law – The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Geoffrey Rush – Genius

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Television Series (Drama)

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Best Television Series (Comedy)

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace