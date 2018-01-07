It Was a Billion Dollar Lottery Weekend With Just Two Winners

It’s been a billion-dollar lottery weekend after a lone Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire matched all six numbers and will claim a $559.7 million jackpot, just a day after another person won the Mega Millions Grand Prize of $450 million.

The winning Mega Millions ticket was reportedly sold in Florida on Friday. Twenty four hours later, the wiling Powerball ticket was sold in in Merrimack, NH., a small town of 25,000 people.

The nearly $560 million Powerball jackpot is the eighth-largest lottery prize in U.S.history, reports said.

Sam Safa, the owner of Reeds Ferry Market, where the ticket was sold, said he doesn’t know the identity of the jackpot winner, but he hopes it is one of his regular customers at the more than 100-year-old store.

The store will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Safa said he felt like he’d won after finding out he sold the winning ticket.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday night were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

The initial jackpot was estimated at $570 million, but the actual jackpot at the time of the drawing was $559.7 million, New Hampshire Lottery spokesperson said on Sunday.

No one had come forward as of Sunday to claim the winnings, reports said.

