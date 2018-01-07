Kroger plans to expand ‘Scan, Bag, Go’ service to 400 stores, eventually allowing customers to skip the checkout

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — Move over, Amazon and Walmart: Kroger is stepping up their efforts to corner the market on busy shoppers.

According to Business Insider, the grocery chain has plans roll out a new way to pay and let shoppers skip the checkout lane to 400 stores in 2018. Customers will be able to scan items as they shop using either a handheld scanner provided by Kroger or the new “Scan, Bag, Go” app on any smartphone as they shop.

When a shopper is finished, they can head to a self-checkout register to pay. Eventually, shoppers will be able to even skip that step and opt to pay through the app instead. Kroger has been testing the service in a handful of stores in the Cincinnati area.

Business Insider reports that eventually technology will even notify shoppers if they walk past an item on their shopping list while they’re in the store.

National retailer Walmart launched a similar service, called “Scan and Go,” in 2017.

The new service is the latest in Kroger’s effort to save shoppers time. The grocer rolled out its ClickList service in late 2014, allowing customers to order groceries online and pick them up the same day, without ever having to go in the store.

Kroger has not released a list of stores that will participate in the expansion of the “Scan, Bag, Go” service, but an announcement is expected early this year.