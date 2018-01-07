Man killed after vehicle crashes into tree in north Columbus, two others injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is dead and two others are injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree in north Columbus late Saturday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a report of a car accident on the 2100 block of Tupsfield Road around 10:53pm Saturday. Officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

Three men were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. A passenger in the backseat was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. The two other men were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the men involved yet and the cause of the crash remains to be determined.

