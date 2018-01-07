One injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is recovering after a shooting in northeast Columbus.

According to dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1700 block of Marston Road around 12:18pm Sunday. When officers arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

