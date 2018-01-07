PHOTOS: Nearly 400 cold-stunned turtles in Texas released into Gulf

GALLERY: Rehabilitated sea turtles return to Gulf after cold snap View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Padre Island National Seashore's Tom Backof holds a rehabilitated sea turtle before releasing it in to the Gulf of Mexico during a turtle release at Padre Island National Seashore in Corpus Christi, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Padre Island National Seashore volunteer Jose Untalan shows people gathered along the shore a rehabilitated sea turtle before it is released in to the Gulf of Mexico during a turtle release at Padre Island National Seashore in Corpus Christi, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Padre Island National Seashore's Tom Backof caries a rehabilitated sea turtle in to the Gulf of Mexico during a turtle release at Padre Island National Seashore in Corpus Christi, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Padre Island National Seashore volunteer Jose Untalan releases a rehabilitated cold stunned sea turtle into the Gulf of Mexico during a turtle release at Padre Island National Seashore in Corpus Christi, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Texas Sealife Center volunteer Sarah Kimbrough releases a rehabilitated sea turtle in to the Gulf of Mexico during a turtle release at Padre Island National Seashore in Corpus Christi, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Padre Island National Seashore's Tom Backof releases a rehabilitated sea turtle into the Gulf of Mexico during a turtle release at Padre Island National Seashore in Corpus Christi, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) A rehabilitated sea turtle swims in to the Gulf of Mexico after being released at Padre Island National Seashore in Corpus Christi, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX (AP) — Nearly 400 sea turtles found stunned by recent frigid weather along the Texas coast have been returned to the Gulf of Mexico near Corpus Christi.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports the warmed and rehabilitated reptiles were released Sunday with help from the National Park Service and volunteers. The release of the 395 turtles took place along the beach at Padre Island National Seashore.

Early January temperatures dipped into the 30s in the area.

National Park Service spokeswoman Donna Shaver has said cold-stunned turtles in shallow water can become incapacitated and float to the surface. People in boats and visitors walking along the shoreline helped rescue the animals.

Shaver says all of the turtles released Sunday were part of this month’s cold snap.