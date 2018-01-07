Soldier shot and killed outside Omaha nightclub during brief visit home

OMAHA, NE (WCMH) — Saturday was a heartbreaking morning for the family of a soldier who was home for a brief visit.

Army Sgt. Kyle LeFlore had survived multiple tours overseas without any injuries but was shot outside an Omaha nightclub early Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

LeFlore’s family is trying to make sense of the tragedy.

“He could’ve lost his life in Afghanistan, two tours in Afghanistan. He could have lost his life in Iraq,” LeFlore’s father, Kay LeFlore, told WOWT. “And yet, someone here in this city thought they could kill him and go about their lives.”

LeFlore leaves behind a wife — his high school sweetheart — and a 5-year-old son. LeFlore’s wife is also in the Army and is en route from Seoul to break the news to their son.

“His little boy, he is amazing. Five years old. He’s going to grow up without a father and why?” asked Kay LeFlore.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.