Substitute teacher fired after school finds out about his ‘alt-right’ beliefs

By Published: Updated:

KENSINGTON, MD (WCMH) — A substitute teacher and coach at a Catholic school in Maryland is out of a job after school officials found out about his participation in the so-called “alt-right” movement.

Greg Conte was fired from the Academy of the Holy Cross in Kensington, Maryland after the school’s president, Kathleen Ryan Prebble, discovered Conte was involved with the alt-right — a far-right political movement that mixes racism, white nationalism, anti-Semitism and populism.

“Diversity leads to social problems, it leads to conflict, it leads to war,” Conte told WJLA.

Conte also worked as a full-time operations director for the National Policy Institute, a think tank ran by white supremacist Richard Spencer. According to WJLA, Conte used the alias of Gregory Ritter while he was working for the think tank.

In a letter to the parents of students at the all-girls school, Prebble wrote that there is “no reason to think he negatively influenced any of our girls with his philosophy,” but also wrote that the school’s primary goal is to surround students with “adult role models who embody our mission, values and beliefs.”

Conte said that he isn’t surprised with how things played out, but he is disappointed.

“I’ve expressed a slightly out-of-normal-position political opinion,” he told WJLA. “You’re going to throw me by the wayside for it.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s