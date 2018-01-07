Virginia mother charged after children found wandering outside in sub-zero temperatures

CHESTERFIELD CO., VA (WRIC/WCMH) — A Virginia mother is facing charges after police found her two small children wandering outside in sub-zero temperatures early Sunday morning.

According to NBC4’s sister station WRIC, Chesterfield County Police found both children, ages 3 and 5, outside of an apartment complex around 1:40am Sunday. The children were suffering from the extreme weather conditions and were taken to Chippenham Hospital to recover.

Police located and charged the children’s mother, Jaquana Brown-Clark, with two counts of felony child neglect. Officers told WRIC that both children are safe with their father, who does not live in the immediate area.