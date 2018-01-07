Virginia mother charged after children found wandering outside in sub-zero temperatures

By Published:

CHESTERFIELD CO., VA (WRIC/WCMH) — A Virginia mother is facing charges after police found her two small children wandering outside in sub-zero temperatures early Sunday morning.

According to NBC4’s sister station WRIC, Chesterfield County Police found both children, ages 3 and 5, outside of an apartment complex around 1:40am Sunday. The children were suffering from the extreme weather conditions and were taken to Chippenham Hospital to recover.

Police located and charged the children’s mother, Jaquana Brown-Clark, with two counts of felony child neglect. Officers told WRIC that both children are safe with their father, who does not live in the immediate area.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s