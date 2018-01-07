WATCH LIVE: SpaceX to launch mysterious Zuma spacecraft from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (WFLA) – SpaceX is expected to kick off the New Year with a mysterious rocket launch.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the secretive Zuma spacecraft will lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral Sunday night. The two-hour launch window begins at 8 p.m.

It’s still unclear where the Zuma mission will be heading. SpaceX is expected to cut off its popular live stream early to hide the spacecraft’s final destination.

