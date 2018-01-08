5 Ducklings Rescued from Drain Pipe as Mother Duck Watches From Nearby

Five fluffy ducklings were reunited with their mother after they somehow fell into a drain.

Rescuers were called to the scene Sunday morning when onlookers reported seeing the baby ducks fall into the opening in Bonogin, Queensland, on the Gold Coast of Australia.

“Crews investigated and reported that five Australian wood ducklings were stuck in a drain,” authorities told InsideEdition.com.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services later shared a video of firefighters carefully lowering themselves the drain to collect the ducklings.

Their mother duck, keeping a close eye nearby, waddled back and forth as firefighters rescued her babies.

The five ducklings were later released in a grassy area to be reunited with their mom.

