College Student Killed When Alleged Drunken Driver Slams Into Bar: Cops

A college sophomore was killed when an alleged drunken driver barreled into the entrance of a bar, authorities said.

Morgan MCoy, 19, was leaving The Palms in Maryville, Mo., when a pickup truck crashed into her and slammed through the bar’s entry, according to court records.

McCoy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

She was an elementary education major at Northwest Missouri State University.

Alex Catterson, 21, the pickup’s driver, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. He was released Monday on $50,000 bail, according to the Nodaway Sheriff’s Office. He has not entered a plea.

Catterson had a blood-alcohol level of .207, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Nodaway Prosecutor’s Office.

The legal limit for driving in Missouri is .08.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help with medical and burial costs. “She was loved by many and will be missed by every person she touched,” reads a post on the site.

McCoy had been out with friends and was literally walking out the door at about 12:40 a.m. when she was hit, according to the fundraising page.

Deputies arriving at the scene saw the teenager lying a few feet from the truck, which was partially inside the tavern.

According to the court filing, Catterson acknowledged being inebriated and asked several times about the teen’s condition.

It was not clear whether Catterson was represented by an attorney.

