Debra Messing Calls Out E! For Pay Inequality During Live Golden Globes Red Carpet Interview

Debra Messing called out E! about pay inequality Sunday night as she was interviewed by the network on the red carpet at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The “Will & Grace” actress criticized the network for its failure to pay women and men equally when asked why she was wearing black by Giuliana Rancic.

Many celebrities promised to wear black on the red carpet to stand in solidarity with the Time’s Up Movement, an effort by women in Hollywood to address sexual harassment.

Here’s @DebraMessing being the MESSINGEST (compliment!) calling out E! for the @IAmCattSadler equal pay disaster on the #ERedCarpet. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/h8ZLuawyOg

— Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) January 7, 2018

“Time is up and we want diversity, we want intersectional gender parity, we want equal pay,” Messing said. “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts.”

Last month, former “E! News” co-host Catt Sadler announced she was leaving the network after 12 years once she realized her co-host, Jason Kennedy, had been making nearly double her salary for several years.

Sadler said she asked for a raise and was denied.

E! released a statement on Tuesday saying that it compensates employees fairly.

“I miss Catt Sadler, so we stand with her,” Messing said. “That’s something that can change tomorrow. We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men.”

