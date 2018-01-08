Deputies investigating after noose found on Congressional campaign sign

LEANDER, TX(KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hate symbol found on a campaign sign in Leander.

Democratic Congressional candidate Dr. Christine Mann says property owners who requested a large sign at the corner of their lot on Baker Lane called her husband Thursday to let him know someone had put a rope with a hangman’s noose on it the same day the sign was installed.

“You know I’ve had people disagree with my politics, my policies — but no one has ever done anything this big or this hateful,” said Dr. Mann, who is one of three Democratic challengers for Republican Congressman John Carter’s seat in U.S. House District 31, which spans from Williamson County to north of Temple.

The family practice physician has no idea who would do such a thing, but has her theories on the motivation.

“One is that I am a woman running for a high office in the area, my campaign manager is an African-American woman, so there could be an element there, and the property owners are a lesbian couple,” Mann said..

She says the couple was adamant about keeping the sign up, and Dr. Mann is not backing down either.

“We are going to move forward and we are going to stand up for what we think is right,” Mann said.

Her three Democratic challengers are MJ Hegar, Richard Lester and Mike Clark. Congressman Carter currently has one primary challenger, Mike Sweeney.