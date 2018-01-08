Fire Breaks Out On Roof Of Trump Tower

New York City firefighters on early Monday morning were fighting a fire that appeared to break out on the roof of Trump Tower.

Aerial views seen in CBS News video showed smoke pouring from one corner of the roof of the 58-story high rise.

Firefighters reportedly said an electrical box was involved in the fire.

No injuries or evacuations were reported. Trump is not inside the tower.

The Midtown Manhattan landmark is considered the jewel in Donald Trump’s real estate crown and the president called the tower home up until his move to the White House.

The fire comes at an ironic moment for the president who, along with his surrogates, spent the weekend denying the details in Michael Wolff’s earth-shattering inside look at the current administration titled Fire and Fury.

This is a developing story.

