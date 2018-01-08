Fire Breaks Out On Roof Of Trump Tower

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

New York City firefighters on early Monday morning were fighting a fire that appeared to break out on the roof of Trump Tower.

Aerial views seen in CBS News video showed smoke pouring from one corner of the roof of the 58-story high rise.

Firefighters reportedly said an electrical box was involved in the fire.

No injuries or evacuations were reported. Trump is not inside the tower.

The Midtown Manhattan landmark is considered the jewel in Donald Trump’s real estate crown and the president called the tower home up until his move to the White House.

The fire comes at an ironic moment for the president who, along with his surrogates, spent the weekend denying the details in Michael Wolff’s earth-shattering inside look at the current administration titled Fire and Fury.

This is a developing story.

RELATED STORIES


The Simple Gadget That Could Protect Your Home From a Devastating Fire


Swatting Suspect Reportedly Behind 20 Other Hoaxes as Family Demands Arrest of Cop Who Fired Fatal Shot


Harlem Globetrotter Brings His Moves to Child Victims of Northern California Wildfires

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s