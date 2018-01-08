Flu concerns force Central Ohio hospital to restrict visitors

LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — A central Ohio hospital is restricting visitors because of the flu. No children under 12 can be on patient floors at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster and only immediate family members can visit. People with flu-like symptoms are also asked to stay away to try and stop the spread of the virus.

“It’s definitely increased since the beginning of the year,” said Nurse Practitioner Becky Magerko.”This year it’s pretty early.”

“We just really want to make sure we’re keeping out sick visitors so we’re protecting our patients,” said Infection Control Nurse Kristin Shuman.

The hospital warns the virus travels fast.

“Very easy. Within six feet of being coughed on it can spread,” said Shuman.

There are things you can do to keep from getting sick .

“Make sure you’re cleaning off the carts in the grocery stores, washing your hands, cover your cough,” said Shuman.

If you’re showing signs of fever, cough, muscle aches and fatigue stay home!

“Stay out of the schools, stay out of work, just so we’re not giving it to other people,” said Shuman.

The hospital said it’s not too late to get the flu shot.

