Freezing rain causes dangerous conditions for drivers in southern Ohio

WAVERLY, OH (WCMH) — Freezing rain caused several issues on the roadways, especially across parts of southern Ohio.

Early Monday morning, Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader issued a level three snow emergency, barring any non-essential vehicles from the roads.

By early afternoon, the snow emergency was reduced to level two, urging drivers to only use the roads if absolutely necessary.

While many roads appeared to simply be wet, the sheriff’s office reported a thin layer of ice had caused many accidents.

According to Major Robert Barbee, deputies typically respond to upward of three car accidents per day.

By mid-afternoon Monday, they had already responded to at least ten.

“We’re fighting this continued precipitation, coming out of the cold streak, and it has just been an uphill battle trying to keep the roadways clear,” said Barbee.

One accident occurred on Tile Mill Road, where Seth Laney said he drove over a patch of ice, causing his car to flip into a ditch.

“I’m very blessed,” said Laney, who was uninjured. “God was looking out for me. Somebody was looking out for me, today.”

The sheriff’s office reported no injuries out of any of the accidents deputies responded to, through late afternoon.

Barbee said the snow emergency may increase again, depending on road conditions.

