Icy weather moves into central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohioans woke up to icy conditions Monday morning.

A winter weather advisory was issued for Central Ohio Monday with light rain and light snow on cold surfaces turning to ice Monday morning. Freezing rain that moved into the region earlier this morning compounded the problem. Several crashes were reported around the region.

Hundreds of schools and businesses closed this morning, including Columbus City Schools.

Multiple counties issued Snow Emergencies with Athens and Coshocton counties moving to a Level 2 emergency.

According to Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally Accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch of ice and up to an inch of snow will be possible today as the Winter Weather Advisory extends until Monday evening.