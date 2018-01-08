Justin Timberlake bringing ‘Man of the Woods’ tour to Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Justin Timberlake will be stopping in Columbus in part of his “Man of the Woods” tour.

According to JustinTimberlake.com, the singer will be coming to Nationwide Arena, May 7.

Timberlake’s new album, “Man of the Woods” is scheduled to be released February 2.

The multi-Grammy winning artist is also scheduled to perform the halftime show of the Super Bowl, Feb. 4 in Minnesota.

Pre-sale tickets for the concert at Nationwide Arena go on sale January 24. General sales start January 29.

Timberlake is also scheduled to perform at Quicken Loans Arena, March 31. Pre-sale tickets for that concert start January 17.