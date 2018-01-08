Justin Timberlake bringing ‘Man of the Woods’ tour to Columbus

By Published: Updated:
FILE- In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Justin Timberlake will be stopping in Columbus in part of his “Man of the Woods” tour.

According to JustinTimberlake.com, the singer will be coming to Nationwide Arena, May 7.

Timberlake’s new album, “Man of the Woods” is scheduled to be released February 2.

The multi-Grammy winning artist is also scheduled to perform the halftime show of the Super Bowl, Feb. 4 in Minnesota.

Pre-sale tickets for the concert at Nationwide Arena go on sale January 24. General sales start January 29.

Timberlake is also scheduled to perform at Quicken Loans Arena, March 31. Pre-sale tickets for that concert start January 17.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s