Man accused of pulling knife on loss prevention at Tuttle Mall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing a store at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing.

According to Columbus police, on December 23, 2017, Shain Barnett , 30, tried to leave the Tuttle Mall Macy’s with a $100 jean jacket and three watches.

When a Macy’s loss prevention officer confronted Barrett and tried to handcuff him, police say Barrett became combative and pulled a knife from his pocket and swung it at the loss prevention officer.

Police say Barrett is known to be homeless in Columbus. His last known address was on West Main Street in Plain Ciy.

Anyone with info on Shain Barrett’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Laird in CPD’s Robbery Unit at 645-4665 or blaird@columbuspolice.org.