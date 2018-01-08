Man performs citizen’s arrest to stop cop car joyride

SACRAMENTO, CA (KCRA/NBC News) A man’s joyride in a stolen police car came to an end Saturday thanks to a quick thinking citizen.

Chris Marzan began following the police car after he saw it crash onto a curb in Sacramento, California, then continue driving.

Eventually the car stopped at a gas station, where Marzan performed a citizen’s arrest on the man behind the wheel and waited for police to arrive.

Marzan, a former security guard, says following the car may not have been the best decision, but he’d do it again.

“I stand by my decision because I can’t live with myself if something happened to someone,” Marzan said.