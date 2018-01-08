Marysville man accused of beating dog, shoving it in car trunk

MARYSVILLE, OH (WCMH) – Police in Marysville say a man was arrested last week after he beat a dog and stuffed it in the trunk of his car.

It happened Friday evening, according to police.

A man told police 34-year-old James Combs approached him and asked if he wanted to buy a dog. The man said no.

Police said the dog then started to run away from Combs. They said Combs then caught the dog, slammed it against the car, kicked it and threw it in the trunk of the car.

The rescue of the dog from the trunk was caught on police dash camera video.

Combs was arrested and charged with two counts of animal cruelty.