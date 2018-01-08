Meet the Corgi That’s Very Excited to Be Shopping at Target

Move over Bullseye — there’s a new mascot in town.

Zira the dog couldn’t contain her excitement during a recent trip to Target.

The 4-month-old puppy even has a spot around her left eye, just like Bullseye.

“She loves adventures and shopping,” her owner Kasey Donovan of Monterey, Calif., told InsideEdition.com. “She wants to meet all the shoppers and employees wherever she’s at. We love that she’s so friendly.”

Donovan explained that he and his girlfriend Jesse Tober have taken Zira to a few stores, including PetSmart and Home Depot, and every time she perks up.

Zira’s owners later explained in a Facebook post that they were not aware of a Target policy that only allows service dogs, and not all pets, in its aisles.

A new post on their Instagram page, @ZiraTheCorgi, reads: “My trip to Target does not make it okay for all dogs to go to their local market. We will now be more considerate about service animals needing to do their job! Everyone should do the same!”

