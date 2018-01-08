Naked man, woman caught in car with counterfeit heroin, police say

GALLATIN, TN (WKRN) – After police in Tennessee responded to a call of an unconscious driver, officers found two naked people who wound up being charged with multiple felonies.

It all went down on Dec. 28, and the arrest was caught on an officer’s body cam.

The video shows Officer Darren Rager approach a Chevy Tahoe parked behind a Shell gas station.

You can hear the officer say, “Is there somebody in the backseat?”

When he looked inside, police say he saw two naked people—Brett Clark, 27, was reportedly behind the wheel, and Valerie Wilson, 24, in the backseat.

The officer says, “Why are you naked? Put some pants on. This is awkward.”

A few minutes later, Clark got out of the vehicle, dropping a cigarette box police later discovered had drugs inside.

On body cam video, Officer Rager asks, “What fell out of that cigarette box? You got some dope in the car?”

Authorities quickly determined both suspects have previous criminal histories.

Arrest of Brett Clark, Valerie Wilson View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department) (Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department) (Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department) (Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department) (Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department) (Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department) (Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department) (Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department) Valerie Wilson (Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department) Brett Clark (Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department)

“She is on probation out of Colorado, theft and drug charges,” Janell Wilson with Gallatin police told News 2, speaking of Wilson.

A search of the car turned up a stolen gun out of Illinois that was hidden underneath the gas pedal.

“If I find anything in there and you are lying, I will take you to jail for it,” Officer Rager told the suspects.

Police told News 2 they also found items stolen from across both Davidson and Sumner counties, including watches, jewelry, DVDs, batteries, knives, keys, a dozen cell phones, and stolen badges—a Massachusetts civil defense badge and the other a fugitive recovery agent badge.

According to authorities, police also seized drug paraphernalia and a prescription bottle containing urine.

There was also more than an ounce of white powder the couple allegedly admitted was Benefiber, a dietary supplement that they were using as counterfeit heroin.

Gallatin police said they also admitted to living out of their vehicle due to their addiction to heroin and meth.

“Listen, I don’t want to get stuck. Where are the needles in the car?” Officer Rager asks.

It’s still not clear why Clark and Wilson were naked.

Hendersonville police confirmed to News 2 they are suspects in at least 3 of their burglaries. They currently face charges of drugs for resale, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, and sale of a counterfeit substance.

Anyone with further information or who believes some of the stolen property may be theirs is urged to contact Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.