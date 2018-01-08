New member appointed to Columbus City Council

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Council has appointed Emmanuel Remy as its newest member.

Remy was selected from a field of 36 applicants. Council members narrowed the field to 13 finalists who were interviewed last week.

The vacancy was created when former Council President Zach Klein was elected City Attorney in November.

Remy is a Realtor by profession and chairman of the Northland Community Council. Remy said his experience in Northland will bring some new perspective to city council.

“Northland is one of the most diverse areas in the city of Columbus,” Remy said. “We’ve got not only a large new American population coming in from all over the world, we also have a lot of differences in socioeconomic standards throughout the community. So understanding the wide breadth of differences we have in the community, that’s something I’ve been a part of and leading in the last six years.”

In an organizational meeting earlier this year, Councilman Shannon Hardin was selected as the new Council President.

Protesters gathered outside City Hall ahead of Monday’s meeting. Organized by the Yes We Can Columbus campaign, they called on council to end the practice of appointing new council members.

Madeline Stocker, a spokeswoman for Yes We Can said the current process is fundamentally undemocratic. “It’s a closed-door decision that excludes voters’ voices from deciding who represents them in City Hall,” Stocker said.

A recent charter review commission did not recommend changing the way City Council fills vacancies.

